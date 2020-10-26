Ryan Phillippe Throws Shade At Ellen DeGeneres While On Jog Through Los Angeles

Ryan Phillippe is throwing shade at the Ellen DeGeneres drama that unfolded over the summer.

While out on a jog around Los Angeles, the “Cruel Intentions” actor, 46, stumbled upon a billboard advertising the comedian’s hit talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Posing for a selfie for his Instagram Stories, Phillippe shaded DeGeneres referring to her famous tag line, “Be kind to one another,” while taking a jab regarding the “toxic” workplace allegations.

RELATED: First Look At Ryan Phillippe’s New Action Thriller ‘The 2nd’

“And remember to be kind…” he wrote. “Wait.”

Photo: Instagram

In July, multiple employees claimed the “Ellen” host made for a “toxic” workplace environment, prompting Warner Bros. and a third party company to look into the allegations. It was later revealed that multiple employees had accused a select group of executive producers of misconduct. Those individuals were later fired by Warner Bros.

RELATED: Ryan Phillippe, Sofia Richie And Other Celebs Under Fire For Celebrating At Huge Saudi Arabian Bash

During the 18th season premiere, DeGeneres addressed the allegations, “I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.”

She added, “The truth is I am that person that you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad; I get mad; I get anxious; I get frustrated; I get impatient and I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress, and I am especially working on the impatience thing. And it’s not going well because it’s not going fast enough, I’ll tell you that.”