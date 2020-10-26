Dwayne Johnson Shares Photo Of Eye Injury On Set

Dwayne Johnson isn’t afraid to scare his followers away with graphic photos.

The Rock posted a pic of his eye injury, following an “intense” workout.

“We ain’t playin’ tiddlywinks and we ain’t reciting nursery rhymes – it’s called the #ironparadise for a reason and things get extremely intense,” he said while showing off the blood dripping from his eyebrow.

He explained that he “threw around my 50lbs chains for a drop set” and ended up having to get stitches when they hit him in the face.

Johnson then licked the blood as it ran down his cheek.

“That’s good, that’s real good. Back to work,” he quipped.

In his caption, he confirmed that his blood “tastes like Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan (Black and Samoan) Hot Sauce.”

The former wrestler recently surpassed 200 million followers on Instagram, making him the third-most followed individual behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Ariana Grande.