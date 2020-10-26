Jamie Foxx’s ‘Heart Is Shattered’ After His Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies At 36

Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show

Jamie Foxx’s younger sister, DeOndra Dixon, has died at 36.

The actor confirmed the sad news on Instagram, alongside a collection of pictures of them together.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis,” Foxx wrote.

He continued, “I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money… well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me.”

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Gushes Over His ‘Amazing’ Sister DeOndra As He Joins Celebs At Global Down Syndrome Event

Foxx’s emotional dedication included more memories he had of Dixon, before he concluded, “I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers.”

A number of celebs sent their well-wishes, including Ashanti who wrote, “You and your sis had and will always have an incredible bond. Sending positive energy, love and blessings.”

Ludacris added the angel emoji.

People reports that Dixon died on Oct. 19.

Foxx and Dixon shared the same mother, Louise Annette Dixon. DeOndra’s father was Foxx’s stepfather, George Dixon.

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Adorably Celebrates Daughter’s First Emmy Win: ‘I Am So Proud’

When Dixon was in the 6th grade, she started to compete in the Special Olympics, which she continued to do for nine years.

In 2011, she was named the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

“My brother has given me a chance to do some special things,” Dixon previously wrote in her biography on the foundation’s website. “I danced in his video ‘Blame It’. I’ve danced on stage at some of his concerts all over the country. And guess what? I’ve danced at the Grammy’s!”

The foundation paid tribute to Dixon in its own post: “We have lost our talented, intelligent, feisty, beautiful, kind, loving, caring, pure and giving heart, DeOndra Dixon. Our Down syndrome community has lost a beacon of hope, a true leader, and role model whose aim was to always help others. She was a bright light in this world of ours.”