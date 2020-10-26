‘Avatar 2’ Shares New Pictures Of Kate Winslet Filming Underwater

“Avatar 2″ is giving another look at the much talked about underwater scenes.

The official Twitter account for the movie shared a picture of Kate Winslet filming underwater.

“I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in ‘Avatar’, and that was just incredible,” Winslet told The Hollywood Reporter. “My longest breath hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff.”

RELATED: James Cameron Reveals Filming On ‘Avatar 2’ Is ‘100 Per Cent Complete’

From Kate Winslet's recent interview in @THR: “I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible. My longest breath hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff.” pic.twitter.com/ZYAmZdNgHS — Avatar (@officialavatar) October 26, 2020

Sigourney Weaver recently also opened up about the training she had to undergo for the underwater scenes.

“I had some concerns,” Weaver said to T Magazine. “But that’s what the training was for. And I really wanted to do it.”

Winslet joins the film as a Na’vi clan called Metkayina, just one of the new additions alongside David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin and Edie Falco. Weaver is reprising her role from the original, as is Sam Worthington and Zoë Saldana.

RELATED: Disney Pushes Back ‘Avatar 2’ Release To 2022

“Avatar 2″‘s release date is currently Dec. 16, 2022, “Avatar 3” on Dec. 20, 2024 and the fourth and fifth films in 2026 and 2028.