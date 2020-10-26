‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Cast Take Over Empty Hotel In New Season Trailer

The “Jersey Shore” cast isn’t letting lockdown get in the way of their vacation plans.

The newest season of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” sees the stars of the MTV series take over an entire empty hotel during quarantine.

RELATED: Alyssa Milano Fires Back At Publication For Calling Her ‘Jersey Shore’ Parody Photos A ‘Blackface Scandal’ According to Deadline, the cast and crew on the show created a bubble at the resort, adhering to local, state and federal COVID-19 health and safety requirements

“I have a feeling s**t’s gonna get a little crazier here,” says Vinny in the first trailer for the series.

This season premiere watches as the cast reunite after the aftermath of Angelina’s wedding. DJ Pauly D, Mike “The Situation”, Vinny and Ronnie create a plan to reunite the group, which also includes Deena Nicole Cortese and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi announced last year that she would not be returning for the fourth season of the show. RELATED: ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast To Film In Quarantine Bubble For ‘Family Vacation’ Season Four