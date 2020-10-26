Ricky Martin Says Its ‘Super Sad’ To See Latinx People Voting For Donald Trump

Ricky Martin has admitted that seeing Latinx People supporting Donald Trump is “really scary”.

The “She Bangs” singer discussed the reasons why he will not be voting for Trump in the upcoming U.S. presidential election during a new interview.

RELATED: Ricky Martin Talks Helping Puerto Rico Recover And How Quarantine Has Affected Him Creatively On ‘Ellen’

“I am a Latino, gay [and] married to an Arab living in Trump’s America. We check all the boxes,” said Martin, speaking to Variety.

Despite saying that it’s “really scary” and “super sad” to see Latinx people voting for Trump, the Puerto Rico-born star explained why he’s “very optimistic.”

He continued, “I think there is a lot of Hispanics who will vote him out. Trumpeters make a lot of noise. And it’s scary to see their enthusiasm but us, we’re doing what’s right, the right way and we’ll see what happens in November.”

RELATED: Ricky Martin Talks Using His Platform To Amplify Black Voices: ‘We’re In This Together’

The 48-year-old star also explained why he is supporting Joe Biden in his bid to become the next U.S. president.

Martin said that Biden is the “only option we have and he is great and he has been in politics all his life.”

RELATED: Karamo Brown, Ricky Martin, Reese Witherspoon And More Stars Celebrate Pride Day 2020

He added, “This is the moment. We all need to get together and be loud about the course of this nation.”