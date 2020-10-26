Sam Smith Wants To Become ‘A Mommy’ By The Age Of 35

Sam Smith is talking about their plans to start a family.
The 28-year-old musician wants to become a parent by the time they turn 35.
“I want kids. I want all of it. I want to have kids,” Smith said, speaking on “The Zane Lowe Show”.
They continued, “I want to be with the kids and I want to watch them grow and be with them every day. I want to be mommy.”
The artist also plans to balance the music industry along with children.
They explained, “I’m definitely going to do that at some point, but I’ve still got more in me. I’ve still got ambition. I try and settle it down all the time and play it down, but I’m ambitious and I would still want to sing to people and do this job. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Meanwhile, Smith also opened up on their search to find the right partner.
The Grammy-winner added, “I’m going to work my a** off until then [and] hopefully find a boyfriend, but they’re absolutely nowhere to be found anywhere in London. I’ve been searching all over the place. Honestly, I’ve been on the frontline now for a good three years and it’s exhausting.”