Mark Ruffalo, Kamala Harris And More Share Strong Reactions After Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed To Supreme Court

By Sarah Curran.

Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty

Democratic politicians and celebrities have been speaking out after Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court by a divided U.S. Senate on Monday.

The conservative mother of seven was confirmed as Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s successor by 52 votes to 48.

RELATED: Sacha Baron Cohen Tweets Hilariously Vicious Comeback After Trump Slams Him As An Unfunny ‘Creep’

Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton were among the political figures who took to Twitter to share strong reactions to the announcement, which comes with just over a week until the presidential election.

“Today Republicans denied the will of the American people by confirming a Supreme Court justice through an illegitimate process—all in their effort to gut the Affordable Care Act and strip health care from millions with pre-existing conditions,” wrote Harris.

RELATED: Celebrities React: Amy Coney Barrett Vows To Interpret Laws ‘As They Are Written’

“Senate Republicans just pushed through a Supreme Court justice who will help them take away Americans’ health care in the middle of a pandemic,” said Clinton “For them, this is victory.”

More celebs and politicians reacted to Barret being confirmed:

 

 

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP