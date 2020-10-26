Mark Ruffalo, Kamala Harris And More Share Strong Reactions After Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed To Supreme Court

Democratic politicians and celebrities have been speaking out after Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court by a divided U.S. Senate on Monday.

The conservative mother of seven was confirmed as Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s successor by 52 votes to 48.

RELATED: Sacha Baron Cohen Tweets Hilariously Vicious Comeback After Trump Slams Him As An Unfunny ‘Creep’

Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton were among the political figures who took to Twitter to share strong reactions to the announcement, which comes with just over a week until the presidential election.

“Today Republicans denied the will of the American people by confirming a Supreme Court justice through an illegitimate process—all in their effort to gut the Affordable Care Act and strip health care from millions with pre-existing conditions,” wrote Harris.

Today Republicans denied the will of the American people by confirming a Supreme Court justice through an illegitimate process—all in their effort to gut the Affordable Care Act and strip health care from millions with pre-existing conditions. We won’t forget this. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 27, 2020

RELATED: Celebrities React: Amy Coney Barrett Vows To Interpret Laws ‘As They Are Written’

“Senate Republicans just pushed through a Supreme Court justice who will help them take away Americans’ health care in the middle of a pandemic,” said Clinton “For them, this is victory.”

Senate Republicans just pushed through a Supreme Court justice who will help them take away Americans' health care in the middle of a pandemic. For them, this is victory. Vote them out. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 27, 2020

More celebs and politicians reacted to Barret being confirmed:

This is a dark day. But it's important to remember why Republicans fought so hard to steal this Supreme Court seat. They've realized a truth that shakes them to their core: The American people are not on their side. And we'll keep fighting until we take our democracy back. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 27, 2020

I am going down to the Senate floor to vote AGAINST the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett. We should not be voting on a Supreme Court justice—we should be voting on major COVID19 relief to protect working families. We will make this the top priority of a Democratic Senate. pic.twitter.com/nIEOlwPuAr — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 26, 2020

ICYM: Amy Coney Barrett was a trustee at a Christian school from 2015 to 2017 that would not hire gay teachers or accept students with gay parents. This surfaced after her confirmation hearings. — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) October 27, 2020

3 of the justices on the Supreme Court were put there by Presidents who lost the popular vote. There was the unjust denial of Obama’s pick in Merrick Garland and now the travesty of Amy Coney Barret by a President 10 points behind in the polls. The Supreme Court needs balance. https://t.co/YuKwPweUjZ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 27, 2020

Can we swap out Amy Coney Barrett with Amy Farrah Fowler to the Supreme Court of the United States? Please??? #SupremeCourt #SCOTUS #TBBT pic.twitter.com/NCvvb1knVw — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) October 27, 2020