Cory Booker Admits Girlfriend Rosario Dawson Is First Significant Other He’s Ever Lived With

Cory Booker has just hit an important life milestone at age 51.

The U.S. senator has moved in together with a significant other for the first time ever.

The politician talked about moving in with girlfriend Rosario Dawson while appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “The Wendy Williams Show”.

“Look we all had that significant other in college that spent more nights with you,” he began. “But I’m talking about the whole official move-in.”

Revealing that his mom is particularly happy about the news, Booker continued, “You got your furniture draws, all that sharing everything. I’ve never done that before. And it’s a blessing. We’re at the beginning of that process – but it’s been wonderful. And I think my mom had the same reaction – it’s about time ….”

Dawson previously confirmed that she’d be heading to Newark, New Jersey, to be with the senator during an interview with Jay and Silent Bob.

“I haven’t seen him since February. He is by himself, going between Newark and DC,” Dawson told Kevin Smith at the Mooby’s Pop-Up in Los Angeles.

The star, who had been on the West Coast taking care of her dad after he had surgery for pancreatic cancer last November, shared: “I’m actually in the process of moving, by the way. I’m going to New Jersey. I’m moving to Newark. It’s time. We were thinking about moving in together anyway, but especially during all of this, it’s been really intense.”

“I’m excited,” she added.

It’s thought Dawson and Booker have been dating since 2018.