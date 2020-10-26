‘The Bachelorette’ Star Clare Crawley Addresses ‘Inappropriate’ Strip Dodgeball Game

Clare Crawley is responding to backlash over a game of strip dodgeball that featured in “The Bachelorette”.
Viewers watched as contestants faced off for the chance to win a cocktail party with Crawley in an episode that aired on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
The competitors wearing the least amount of clothing at the end of the game were declared the losers and sent back to their rooms.
RELATED: Kendall Long Rates ‘The Bachelorette’ First Impressions From Best To Cringe
They’re playing “strip dodgeball” with the men on The Bachelorette tonight, as if they wouldn’t be crucified for doing something similar with the women on The Bachelor.
#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/KyQFfrq7tD
— Bachelor Bob (@BachelorBob_) October 21, 2020
Crawley first showed her disapproval for what went down after agreeing with Bekah Martinez’s “Chatty Broads” podcast recap of the episode, in which co-host Jess Ambrose called the moment “inappropriate”
RELATED: Instagram User Calls Out ‘The Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley For False Prom Claim
“You ladies couldn’t have been more accurate on it all! Thank you,” said the reality TV star in a DM shared on the podcast’s Instagram account.
View this post on Instagram
Broads, happy Monday! Monday means Bachelorette Tuesday (?!still getting used to this?!) is tomorrow. That means you have one more day to catch up on our recap of Clare’s Episode 2! In that recap we also discuss why we believe Clare and Dale were NOT in communication before filming and we also touch on Production’s involvement in this season when it comes to crafting @clarecrawley’s narrative. Clare reposted our latest recap episode on her Instagram story with the caption “YES. YES. YES.” And THEN confirmed personally in our DMs. So maybeeee we are onto something🧐 We will dive way more into the production piece on our next recap (coming out Wednesday AM) because a lot of tea has emerged since 👀!! Chat soon xx ***We received permission from Clare to post our DM conversation🌹
RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Dale Says Clare Crawley Doesn’t Need To ‘Waste’ Time With Anyone Else After Just One Date
Crawley also took to Twitter to share the perfect response to someone who criticized her for the game and claimed she should have been subjected to the same treatment during her time on “The Bachelor”.
@Clare_Crawley It’s awful you had the guys take off their clothes if The bachelor asked the women do the same things all heck would break loose. You were wrong. Juan Pablo should have had you strip.
— Kendal Sims (@kendal_sims) October 26, 2020
“It’s awful you had the guys take off their clothes if The bachelor asked the women do the same things all heck would break loose. You were wrong. Juan Pablo [Galavis] should have had you strip,” wrote the Twitter user.
“You mean like this?” replied Crawley, posting a photo of Andi Dorfman and Lucy Aragon wearing just their underwear during a photoshoot with Juan Pablo.
You mean like this? https://t.co/vq6vWYUb8c pic.twitter.com/w3JEJaLqOc
— Clare Crawley (@Clare_Crawley) October 26, 2020
Crawley also “liked” a tweet about the controversy, which said, “Hmmmm it’s almost like making contestants take their clothes off is a really tired production trick and wasn’t your idea at all.”