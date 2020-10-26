‘The Bachelorette’ Star Clare Crawley Addresses ‘Inappropriate’ Strip Dodgeball Game

Clare Crawley is responding to backlash over a game of strip dodgeball that featured in “The Bachelorette”.

Viewers watched as contestants faced off for the chance to win a cocktail party with Crawley in an episode that aired on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The competitors wearing the least amount of clothing at the end of the game were declared the losers and sent back to their rooms.

They’re playing “strip dodgeball” with the men on The Bachelorette tonight, as if they wouldn’t be crucified for doing something similar with the women on The Bachelor.

Crawley first showed her disapproval for what went down after agreeing with Bekah Martinez’s “Chatty Broads” podcast recap of the episode, in which co-host Jess Ambrose called the moment “inappropriate”

“You ladies couldn’t have been more accurate on it all! Thank you,” said the reality TV star in a DM shared on the podcast’s Instagram account.

Crawley also took to Twitter to share the perfect response to someone who criticized her for the game and claimed she should have been subjected to the same treatment during her time on “The Bachelor”.

@Clare_Crawley It’s awful you had the guys take off their clothes if The bachelor asked the women do the same things all heck would break loose. You were wrong. Juan Pablo should have had you strip. — Kendal Sims (@kendal_sims) October 26, 2020

“It’s awful you had the guys take off their clothes if The bachelor asked the women do the same things all heck would break loose. You were wrong. Juan Pablo [Galavis] should have had you strip,” wrote the Twitter user.

“You mean like this?” replied Crawley, posting a photo of Andi Dorfman and Lucy Aragon wearing just their underwear during a photoshoot with Juan Pablo.

Crawley also “liked” a tweet about the controversy, which said, “Hmmmm it’s almost like making contestants take their clothes off is a really tired production trick and wasn’t your idea at all.”