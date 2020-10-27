‘Batwoman’ Star Javicia Leslie Debuts Brand New Batsuit

Javicia Leslie is ready for action in her incredible new batsuit.

The new “Batwoman” debuted her custom look on Monday, Oct. 26.

Leslie, 33, steps into the role of Batwoman Ryan Wilder after actress Ruby Rose unexpectedly announced her departure from the CW show back in May.

Speaking about creating her new suit with showrunner Caroline Dries and costume designer Maya Mani, Leslie said, “I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman — it’s her style, her swag, and her moment!”

According to The Daily Mail, she continued, ”It was an honour to be able to collaborate with Caroline and Maya. I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!’

The new look features Leslie’s naturally curly hair, which is complemented by red streaks.

The suit also includes an ombre cape, red gauntlets over the forearms and shorter boots.