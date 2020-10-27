‘The Voice’: Texan Singer Desz Gets A 4-Chair Turn After Belting Out Incredible Version Of Toni Braxton’s ‘Un-Break My Heart’

All four coaches were left battling it out for a contestant on Monday night’s “The Voice”.

It’s rare that all the coaches would turn their seats, but that is exactly what happened during the latest episode when Desz, a 30-year-old performer from Houston, Texas, took the stage.

Desz belted out a version of the 1996 hit “Un-Break My Heart” by Toni Braxton, with all four coaches commenting on how incredible it was.

Kelly Clarkson turned her chair first, before John Legend followed. Gwen Stefani then pushed her button, while Blake Shelton left it right to the end to turn his chair.

A shocked Clarkson told Desz after the performance, “You just sang ‘Un-Break My Heart’ on ‘The Voice’ and nailed it. I don’t know what’s happening.”

“Let me tell you why we were so enthralled by your performance. That is not an easy song to sing,” Legend added. “You did a lot of things that personalized the song for you.”

“The fact that you chose that song means that you just set the bar, and it’s pretty high, because you’re insane,” Desz’s fellow Texan Clarkson gushed.

Find out who Desz picks as her coach in Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice”.