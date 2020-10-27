Sacha Baron Cohen Was Forced To Flee A Gun Rally After Crowd Stormed The Stage During ‘Borat 2’ Filming, Stephen Colbert Shares Unseen Clip

Things took a scary turn for Sacha Baron Cohen as he was filming the recently released “Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm”.

Cohen appeared on Monday’s “The Late Show”, where he told Stephen Colbert about the moment he was recognized in a Country Steve costume during a gun rally in Washington state.

Cohen explained how he had to make a hasty getaway as the crowd stormed the stage and tried to get into his trailer, with Colbert showing footage of the scary moment.

The actor, who sang the “Wuhan Flu Song” at the event in question, revealed Black Lives Matter protesters had also gone undercover at the rally, so people were digging to see what was going on.

Cohen said, “Word got out that it was me, and then the organizers and a lot of people in the crowd got very angry, they tried to storm the stage — luckily for me, I had hired the security.”

The prankster told Colbert that this was definitely a rare occurrence and it had been the first movie where he had to wear a bulletproof vest for filming.

“One of the guys that stormed the stage went for his pistol, luckily enough there was a very brave guard who leaned in and said, ‘It’s not worth it, buddy.'”

Colbert also asked Cohen about Donald Trump recently calling him a “creep” and a “phoney,” to which he replied: “I’m sure when he was hanging out with his good friend Jeffrey Epstein, they probably spent a lot of their time talking about how creepy I am and yes, I am a professional phoney like him.”

Cohen then revealed what it was like interviewing Trump as Ali G. See more in the clip above and give Cohen’s Trump interview a watch below.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.