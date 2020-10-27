Gwen Stefani Admits She Didn’t Know Blake Shelton Existed Before She Joined ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are one of the biggest showbiz couples out there right now, but there was a time when she didn’t know he existed.

Stefani appeared on Monday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, where she was asked by the host about how crazy it was to win a CMT Award with her other half despite releasing an album like Tragic Kingdom with No Doubt 25 years ago.

The singer, who now stars on “The Voice” alongside Shelton, shared: “When you say that, I get shocked. I also think about this a lot… I love to play this game with myself. I picture myself in my ‘Voice’ chair because I didn’t know Blake Shelton existed before I went on that show.

“Meanwhile he’s one of the biggest… 27 No. 1 radio hits, he’s insane. I just always like to picture myself before I knew him.”

She said of their relationship, “It’s too hard to imagine, it’s inconceivable that we would even know each other and be friends let alone do music together. But at the same time we have so many things that come together and we’re the same… even with music.”

Stefani added of her move into the country music world, “The whole country community were so welcoming to me.”

See more in the clip above.