Stephen Amell On Anxiety After Contracting COVID-19: ‘I Would Be Letting Hundreds Of People Down’

Stephen Amell had a tough time with COVID-19, but not physically.

Amell was on Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast on Tuesday — the same show he had a panic attack on nine months ago — to discuss his experiences with the novel coronavirus.

“If I’ve had any anxiety, I know that we speak about this sometimes on the pod and, obviously you know, I had a panic attack on your podcast,” Amell began. “Take it from a guy whose only sense of anxiety and panic has been the concept of contracting COVID.

“My anxiety came from the idea that I would be letting hundreds of people down. I never worried about the lethal aspect.”

Amell, 39, experienced a lot of stress over contracting the novel coronavirus.

“When I got the positive test, for me it became Holy f**k,” he shared. “I just destroyed this show because I’m number 1 on the call sheet and I work every day more or less.

“I’m in my head going, S**t, they’re going to have to shut down the production. We’re not yet done with the first block of two episodes. Did I just ruin this?”

Amell was self-isolating when he developed symptoms. He was tipped off after someone working on the set of “Heels” tested positive.

“I have actively, actively, actively tried to avoid contracting this virus. And guess what? I f**king got it anyway, so be smart. If you’re being smart, stay smart,” he warned. “And if you’re not, you’re just dragging this s**t on longer for everybody else.”

The upcoming “Heels” star also dished on some of the symptoms he experienced due to COVID-19.