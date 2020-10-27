‘Cake Boss’ Star Buddy Valastro Returns To TV Following Freak Hand Injury

Buddy Valastro is making his return to the Food Network and TLC as he recovers from a freak hand injury suffered in his home bowling alley.

“Buddy vs. Christmas” will see the baking expert go head to head with the greatest non-cake artists in a Christmas-themed competition premiering on Food Network on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 10 p.m. ET.

RELATED: ‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro Faces ‘Prolonged Recovery’ After Impaling Hand In Bowling Accident

“As the Cake Boss, Buddy has mastered the creation of gigantic, life-sized, and incredibly realistic cakes,” said Courtney White, president, Food Network.

“Now, viewers will be captivated as he takes on his most difficult challenge yet, by competing against master builders and expert crafters – it’s cake creations vs. real build designs on ‘Buddy vs. Christmas’.”

The cake designs on “Buddy vs. Christmas” were some of the last cakes that Valastro constructed before impaling his hand during the horrific bowling accident.

RELATED: Buddy Valastro Is Learning To Ice Cakes With His Left Hand Following Freak Bowling Accident

“The [pin-setting] machine was stuck and it’s not uncommon I went behind to go and fix the machine and I jumped up on top of it like I normally do,” explained the TV star in a previous interview with “Good Morning America”.

“And before I jumped on top of it and before you know it, I turned my head for a second and my right hand got wedged between a fork and this other rod that goes through the fork just pierced through my middle finger and ring finger.”

RELATED: ‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro Faces ‘Prolonged Recovery’ After Impaling Hand In Bowling Accident

His sons Buddy, 16, and Marco, 13, were able to free their father and turn off the machine.

TLC’s two-hour special following Valastro’s road to recovery premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 9 p.m. ET.

The show follows the dramatic events as they transpired in real time, with footage captured immediately after the incident.

“Buddy is like family to all of us at TLC, so we are thrilled and relieved for him that he is on the road to recovery following his accident,” said Howard Lee, president and general manager, TLC.

“Knowing Buddy’s determination and spirit, it’s no surprise that he would give it his all in the hopes of returning back to normal. We are proud to document his journey as part of this special.”