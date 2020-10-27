Class Is Back In Session In The First Trailer For ‘Saved By The Bell’ Revival

Welcome back to Bayside.

On Tuesday, Peacock debuted the first trailer for the “Saved by the Bell” revival series, premiering Nov. 25.

Fan-favourite stars are back, including Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren as Jessie Spano, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as now-California Governor Zack Morris, and Tiffani Thiessen as first lady Kelly Kapowski-Morris.

The new series also brings in a whole new generation of students, including Zack and Kelly’s son Mac, played by Mitchell Hogg.

In the trailer, the show takes a meta-comedic tone, referencing the original series, the format change from being shot before a live studio audience to a single camera format without a studio audience, and more.

The show centres upon a new group of students at Bayside, including kids from working-class families transferred to the school as part of Zack Morris’s plan as governor to send lower-income students to the state’s highest-performing schools.

Other classic “SBTB” stars, Ed Alonzo and Patrick Thomas O’Brien also appear in the trailer, though Dustin Diamond’s classic character Screech and Lark Voorhies’ Lisa are nowhere to be found.