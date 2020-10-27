Kelly Clarkson Belts Out Powerful Cover Of Adam Lambert’s ‘Whataya Want From Me’

Kelly Clarkson sang a powerful cover of Adam Lambert’s “Whataya Want From Me” for her latest “Kellyoke”.

Clarkson donned a band tee and tied her hair in a sleek up ‘do for her latest performance on the much-loved “Kelly Clarkson Show” segment.

The musician’s latest cover comes after she performed a rockin’ cover of “Cryin’” by Aerosmith.

She’s also put her own spin on Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar”, Norah Jones’ “Don’t Know Why”, Coldplay’s “The Scientist”, and Shania Twain’s “No One Needs To Know”.

Clarkson, who has returned as a coach on “The Voice”, recently covered Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn” as well.