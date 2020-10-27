Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ Hits 1 Billion Views On YouTube

Whitney Houston has just become the first solo 20th-century artist to join YouTube’s Billion Views Club.

The iconic singer’s “I Will Always Love You” has officially surpassed one billion views on the video-sharing platform.

The hit song from 1992’s “The Bodyguard” is the fourth video overall from the ‘90s to hit the billion-views mark, joining Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain”, Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, and the Cranberries’ “Zombie”.

“I Will Always Love You” was originally written and recorded by Dolly Parton in 1973.

Houston’s version of the song spent 14 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, making it one of the bestselling singles of all time.

Meanwhile, Houston’s official Youtube artist channel has amassed over 5.32M subscribers.

In 2019, Kygo’s rework of Houston’s “Higher Love” reached the YouTube Top Songs charts in over 30 markets globally.

Her 1987 hit “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” returned to the YouTube Top Songs chart this year in the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and Ireland, among others.

The current YouTube Top 5 list of music videos from the ‘90s:

1. Guns N’ Roses – November Rain – 1.45B views

2. Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit (Official Music Video) – 1.14B views

3. The Cranberries – Zombie (Official Music Video) – 1.05B views

4. Whitney Houston – I Will Always Love You (Official Video) – 1B views

5. 4 Non Blondes – What’s Up (Official Video) – 924M views