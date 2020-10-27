Emma Corrin Admits Pressure Of Playing Princess Diana On ‘The Crown’ Is ‘A Bit Terrifying’

Emma Corrin is feeling the pressure ahead of “The Crown” season 4.

ELLE chatted with Corrin, 24, for the publication’s annual “Young Hollywood” portfolio. The actress’s first professional credit only dates back to 2017’s “Cesare”. The newcomer is actually drawing parallels between her sudden fame and that of Princess Diana, whom she will depict.

RELATED: A Fairytale Wedding Features In First Teaser For ‘The Crown’ Season 4

“I’m being asked this a lot: ‘Are you ready for it to change?’, which is a bit terrifying, to be honest,” Corrin confesses. “One of the directors, Ben Caron, came on scene and said, ‘Hey, whenever you get followed home by photographers or whenever your face is on the Daily Mail or whatever, just use it.'”

“All these feelings of excitement, the novelty of it, the fear and the confusion, that’s all what she would have been feeling, almost like play-by-play,” the young actress continues. “It’s crazy.”

People in Corrin’s circle fear the fame and success will change her; however, the actress is determined to stay grounded.

“There’s a lot of people saying, ‘Oh, I’m really worried you’ll change,’ which is horrible to hear,” she says. “I don’t want to. The one thing I’ve been told by [co-stars] Helena [Bonham Carter] and Olivia [Colman] is, ‘Just keep your head down, work hard, keep really good people around you.'”

RELATED: ‘The Crown’ Provides First Look At Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress

“I live in a flat with my three best mates from university, none of whom are actors,” she elaborates. “It keeps you grounded. I never want to get lost in it.”

Season 4 of “The Crown” premieres Nov. 15 on Netflix. ELLE’s November issue is on newsstands Nov. 3.