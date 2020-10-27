Selena Gomez Admits This Is Her First Time Voting Ahead Of U.S. Election

This is the first time Selena Gomez has voted in the U.S. election.

Gomez discussed all things politics as she made an appearance on Voting Power Hour, admitting she’s been “super invested” in this election.

The singer shared, “Honestly, I’m not ashamed to say this. But… I’m kind of… This was my first time.”

Gomez went on, according to Just Jared: “I’m going to say that, because I’ve never felt — and this is so true, and I’m now admitting it to people — like my vote counts.

“Every vote counts. Some people get in their head and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, what does it matter?’

“My main focus has been this right now,” the star continued. “You can tell on my social media and everything, obviously, I’m super invested in this right now. It’s been good. I feel hopeful.”

Gomez’s appearance comes as she shared snaps of herself filling out her ballot on Instagram.