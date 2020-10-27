Bruce Springsteen Reconsiders Move To Australia: ‘I Don’t Think I’m Going’

Bruce Springsteen has booked a quick return flight for his planned trip to Australia.

Springsteen told Australia’s “Today” show that he would catch the “next plane” Down Under if U.S. President Donald Trump defeated Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

“I love Australia. We have nothing but good times down there; it’s always a treat to come. Love the people, love the geography. (It’s a) great place for a motorcycle trip,” Springsteen continued, per Canoe. “It’s close to our hearts.”

In a followup interview with Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show”, the Boss reconsidered the move.

“I don’t think I’m going to go there, but I’m not sure yet,” Springsteen told Noah with a chuckle. “So we’ll see.”

He predicted that Trump would lose the upcoming election: “I’ll be glad to see that happen.”

The 2020 U.S. presidential election is scheduled for Nov. 3.