Nicole Kidman Refuses To Let Her Kids Join Instagram: ‘I’m Not Very Techy Myself’

Nicole Kidman is protecting her children from social media.

Appearing on “Loose Women” Tuesday, the 53-year-old star of “The Undoing” revealed she won’t allow her younger daughters open Instagram accounts.

She admitted that 12-year-old Sunday and nine-year-old Faith have been eager to join the social media platform but she’s restricted them.

“The technology. I’m not very techy myself. It’s very hard for me to monitor it and stay on it,” she said, according to the Daily Mail. “I won’t let them be on Instagram… I have a 12-year-old right now who is chomping at the bit and wants to get into all of that. It’s just that constant push, pull. I’d say a lot of parents would say the same thing.”

Kidman explained her goals in raising her children: “I think it’s keeping their confidence and their self-esteem intact.

“And still guiding them, not being overbearing, trying not to ‘helicopter parent’. Allowing them to make mistakes and fall down and not trying to sort of absorb that pain,” she continued. “There are so many things. But it’s a joy, it’s a joy having these beautiful little women that are growing up and I’m discovering them day by day. I love it.”

The actress also praised her husband Keith Urban for his support in dealing with the pressures of fame.

“I try not to read too much about myself. I just try to let it all just drift off,” she said. “I live with a man who is really mellow. He always can compartmentalize things and go, ‘Don’t worry about that.'”