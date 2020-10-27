Tenacious D Do The ‘Time Warp’ With Help From Susan Sarandon, Elizabeth Warren & More

Jack Black and Kyle Glass want to “Rock-y the vote.”

This week, the duo’s band Tenacious D released a music video cover of the classic song “Time Warp” from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”.

The video sees Black done up in a variety of sparkly and outrageous costumes, singing the danceable track.

And in an added surprise, the song’s dance moves are performed by an all-star slate of celebrity guests, including “Rocky Horror” star Susan Sarandon, Michael Peña, Reggie Watts, John Waters, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Phoebe Bridgers, Karen O, and Ilana Glazer.

The video is all in service of encouraging Americans to vote in the upcoming election on Nov. 3.

“And remember: it’s just a jump to the LEFT, and not a step to the right!” the video description cheekily reads.