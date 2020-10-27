Hilaria Baldwin Hits Back At Social Media Critic: ‘I Don’t Do Anything Wrong To Be Ashamed Of My Figure’

Hilaria Baldwin is not ashamed of her body.

Baldwin, 36, clapped back at a social media critic accusing her of showboating. On Monday, the author posted an Instagram photo showing off her postpartum body.

“It’s not about my underwear and it’s not about my skin,” Baldwin captioned the Instagram post. “It’s all about the fact that I lay on my back while my friend shoved my belly piercing back in while I clenched my teeth. I’m 36, five kids [in] and still keeping it.”

Baldwin subsequently re-posted a comment accusing her of lacking “empathy” by posting the selfie.

“I think you’re showing off, and it’s just not inclusive,” the critic wrote.

Baldwin rejected the idea in her retort.

“Having empathy does not mean not being oneself. I’m one of the biggest cheerleaders for body positivity and love. One thing you MUST know is that it comes in ALL different shapes and sizes, MINE INCLUDED. I don’t judge anyone’s body,” she wrote. “Should I hide because of my body? I don’t do anything wrong to be ashamed of my figure.”