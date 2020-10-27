Celine Dion To Star In Romantic Drama ‘Text For You’ Alongside Sam Heughan, Priyanka Chopra

Celine Dion is set to star in a new Screen Gems romantic drama, currently titled “Text For You”.

According to Deadline, the Canadian-born icon will be joining the likes of Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the upcoming film. The flick will be inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit “SMS Fur Dich”, which is based on Sofie Cramer’s popular novel.

RELATED: NFL Superstars Celebrate New Season With Celine Dion Singalong

The film tells the story of a woman who sends romantic texts to her late fiancé’s cell, but it turns out the number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering from similar heartbreak. The pair meet and although they have a connection, they struggle to leave the past behind. Dion’s music and influence helps them to take a chance on love again.

“I’m a big fan of Celine Dion,” Heughan said in a statement to ET Canada. “A music icon, as well as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be terrific in this movie. I feel incredibly fortunate to be working alongside both of them and can’t wait for everyone to see this heartwarming movie.”

Dion had been due to tour Canada this fall, however the rest of her “Courage” world tour dates have now been rescheduled until 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Celine Dion Teams Up With Lebanese Designer To Help The People Of Beirut After Horrific Explosion

“I know how difficult this year has been for so many of us, and we are all looking forward to better days ahead,” the singer recently said in a statement. “I want to thank you for being so patient over the past few months while the team has been working on rescheduling our North American dates.”

She added, “Finally, we have some news, and I can’t wait to sing and dance with you all again!”