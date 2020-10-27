Michael B. Jordan, Jennifer Lopez And Their Sweet Families Take Centre Stage In Coach’s 2020 Holiday Campaign

Michael B. Jordan and Jennifer Lopez are heading home for the holidays.

While it’s still October, Coach has debuted its 2020 “Holiday Is Where You Find It” campaign ahead of the yuletide season, starring the “Black Panther” actor and the “On The Floor” songstress.

Not only are the superstars featured, but so are their families.

Lopez’s mother Guadalupe Rodríguez and her twins Emme and Maximilian, both 12, join the “Hustlers” actress.

Meanwhile, Jordan is photographed celebrating Kwanzaa with his parents Michael B. Jordan Sr. and Donna Jordan, brother Khalid Jordan and sister Jamila Jordan-Theus.

Photo: Coach/Ryan McGinley

Photo: Coach/Renell Medrano

“In a year like this year, where there is so much chaos, so much change and uncertainty just happening all around us, family is all about having a constant source of love and light for each other,” Lopez said. “I have never felt so close to my family or so dependent and needing them as I have during this time in my life.”

According to Coach, “Holiday Is Where You Find It” will spotlight the fashion house’s Beat Shoulder Bag and its new Hitch backpack and belt bag for men.

Camila Morrone, Megan Thee Stallion, Quincy, Yuna and Ramla Ali are also featured in the campaign.

Discover the whole collection here.