Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Jared Kushner For His Comments About Black Americans’ Ambitions

Whoopi Goldberg has addressed Jared Kushner’s tone-deaf comments about Black Americans’ desire for success, comparing his remarks to “a fart in a dust storm.”

During Tuesday’s episode of “The View”, the actress blasted Donald Trump’s son-in-law for the the inflammatory comments he made while appearing on the Fox News morning show “Fox and Friends”.

RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Reveals She Almost Missed Out On Her Iconic ‘Ghost’ Role Until Patrick Swayze Stepped In

“One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about,” said the husband of Ivanka Trump. “But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”

RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Giggles While Asking Kamala Harris About #FlyGate On ‘The View’

Revealing what she’d like to say to Kushner, Goldberg blasted, “Here’s what is wrong for me. If you want people to stop bitching about stuff, then do something about it. You want people to stop saying ‘Hey, stop shooting us,’ then stop shooting us! You want to understand what’s going on in the Black community, ask the white folks that are marching with all these Black Lives Matter kids, ’cause they’re saying, ‘We get it, why don’t you?’”

RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Cautions Joy Behar Not To ‘Flip Out’ Over Election Anxiety

She added, “When you talk about what you’re going to do for the Black community, don’t tell me you’re going to pass this law or that law, because you had an opportunity to do that. What I want you to do is I want you to address the issues. If you address the issues then I’ll have some faith. When you do this, this is like a fart in a dust storm. It’s gone.”