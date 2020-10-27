Blake Shelton Announces Engagement To Gwen Stefani: ‘Thanks For Saving My 2020… And The Rest Of My Life’

Blake Shelton, 44, popped the question to Gwen Stefani, 51, and she said ‘Yes!’

The couple broke the news of their engagement to fans on social media on Tuesday, with Stefani posing with a diamond ring while kissing Shelton.

“Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES,” wrote Shelton, alongside the adorable photo of them kissing.

Stefani also shared the same photo on Instagram, writing, “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx.”

The pair have been dating since November 2015, after each of them had gone through recent divorces.

Shelton was previously married to Miranda Lambert until their split in July 2015. Meanwhile, Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale before they went their separate ways in August 2015.

Not only have they adored fans with adorable moments as coaches on “The Voice”, but they’ve shared many romantic moments on social media over the last five years.

Shelton is no doubt excited to be stepfather to Stefani’s three boys, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, from her marriage to Rossdale.