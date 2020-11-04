Blake Shelton Asked Gwen Stefani’s Sons For Permission Before He Popped The Question

Blake Shelton, 44, popped the question to Gwen Stefani, 51, and she said ‘Yes!’

The couple broke the news of their engagement to fans on social media on Tuesday, with Stefani posing with a diamond ring while kissing Shelton.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Admits She Didn’t Know Blake Shelton Existed Before She Joined ‘The Voice’

“Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES,” wrote Shelton, alongside the adorable photo of them kissing.

Stefani also shared the same photo on Instagram, writing, “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx.”

According to People, a source close to Stefani revealed that before popping the question, Shelton first sought the approval of her three sons, which she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale.

“Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission,” the source told People. “Her family very much approves of him. He’s an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise.”

The couple’s famous friends, including John Legend, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, and many more, were quick to reach out via social media to congratulate them on their big news.

Congratulations! Amazing news!!!! — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 27, 2020

Instagram

Their fellow “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson was also among the first to comment, writing that the news was “THE BEST‼️❤️‼️❤️.”

Dua Lipa, who recently accidentally referred to Shelton as Stefani’s “husband”, offered her congrats, commenting, “I guess our little interview aged well!!!!!! Congratulations!!! Best news ❤️❤️❤️.”

Instagram

See more celeb reaction to their engagement news below.

congrats y'all! — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) October 27, 2020

RELATED: ‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Saves Gwen Stefani From A Wardrobe Malfunction In Season 19 Blooper Reel

The pair have been dating since November 2015, after each of them had gone through recent divorces.

Shelton was previously married to Miranda Lambert until their split in July 2015. Meanwhile, Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale before they went their separate ways in August 2015.

Not only have they adored fans with adorable moments as coaches on “The Voice”, but they’ve shared many romantic moments on social media over the last five years.

Shelton is no doubt excited to be stepfather to Stefani’s three boys, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, from her marriage to Rossdale.