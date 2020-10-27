Kim Kardashian Flies Guests To Private Island For Lavish 40th Birthday Celebrations

Kim Kardashian is definitely celebrating her 40th birthday in style.

The reality TV star flew 40 of her closest friends and family on a Boeing 777 to a private island, TMZ reported.

The publication also stated those invited were all handed keys to their own private villas on the beach.

The guest list reportedly included Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner, her sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall, La La Anthony, Corey Gamble, NBA stars Devon Booker and Tristan Thompson, and Scott and Mason Disick.

Kanye West was allegedly busy with work commitments on his wife’s actual birthday, but joined the lavish trip for the final few days.

Sources told TMZ the Skims creator, who turned 40 on October 21, picked out an island that hadn’t seen any coronavirus cases and asked her guests to quarantine for two weeks before the trip. She also had them get multiple tests.

Kardashian’s guests allegedly got given Skims pyjamas, KKW Beauty products, GoPro’s, waterproof disposable cameras, as well as other island essentials.

The lucky group were said to have spent the week dancing, whale watching, swimming in lagoons, kayaking, snorkelling, playing volleyball and enjoying outdoor dinners on the beach.

Kardashian also treated everyone to a private screening of “This is 40” on the sand.

Insiders say Kardashian was treated to an hour-long birthday video tribute featuring her four kids, old childhood friends, family members, work associates and showbiz pals such as Cher, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.