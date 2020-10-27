Drake Fans Horrified To Learn He Is Serving Mac And Cheese With Raisins

Raisins have been a scourge to everything from cereal to cookies, but now Drake is condemning mac and cheese to similiar doom.

Drake held a birthday party in celebration of his 34th birthday over the weekend. Several attendees shared photos of the food menu on social media. One item on the surprisingly tame menu horrified fans of the Canadian rapper. Scroll down to the bottom of the listed items and you will find mac and cheese.

RELATED: Drake Teases First Look At ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake could have any meal in the world, but raisins IN mac & cheese lands on the birthday menu. 😭 pic.twitter.com/7QNK1FpzTu — KOE (@KodyTweeting) October 25, 2020

What could be wrong with something as delightful and comforting as mac and cheese? Well, the answer lies in the pasta dish’s interesting recipe – someone opted to taint the ooey-gooey goodness of the beloved comfort food with raisins.

There was more than one Drizzy fan desperately clinging to reality, trying to wake up from this never-ending fever dream.

RELATED: Drake Sends Surprise Birthday Message To 14-Year-Old Fan

“Drake is eating mac and cheese with sun dried tomato, raisins, capers and parsley. I don’t ever wanna be that rich,” wrote one user. “Drake could have any meal in the world, but raisins IN mac & cheese lands on the birthday menu,” said another.

Continue reading below for more reaction to the twist on the popular dish. And in honour of Drizzy’s birthday, drop in a few raisins the next time you chow down on mac and cheese.

Word. I mean, really, WHO puts raisins in mac n' cheese?? Why'n you put some chocolate in it???

That's that fru-fru bullschtein. — Eze's World Of Curio (@Right1Eze) October 26, 2020

Oh dear! SMH — Eunice O'Mahony (@EuniceOMahony) October 27, 2020

The man is serving salads for his bday and ur upset about the mac n cheese. There are multiple flags on the play — Frank (@frankthetank899) October 26, 2020