Lisa Ling Explores Prisons, Gun Violence, Psychedelic Healing And More In CNN’s ‘This Is Life’ Season 7

The new season of “This Is Life” is shining a light on under-explored communities.

On Tuesday, CNN debuted the trailer for season 7 of the docuseries hosted by Lisa Ling.

The six-episode season see Ling exploring the unlikely bonds between prisoners and prep school students, the illicit massage parlour industry, psychedelic healing, families affected by gun violence, heroin addiction and the ways boys are growing into men in the digital age.

“In these deeply divided and divisive times, never has it been more important to share the stories of the members of our society who are often overlooked and unheard,” Ling says. “Through shining a light on them, we hope it leads to better understanding and a little more compassion for one another.”

“This Is Life” season 7 premieres Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.