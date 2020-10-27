Kyle Richards On New ‘RHOBH’ Co-Star Crystal Kung Minkoff: ‘She’s Going To Be Really Good For The Show’

Kyle Richards is getting fans excited for more “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” drama.

The OG Beverly Hills housewife, 51, joined Jenny McCarthy on SiriusXM’s “The Jenny McCarthy Show” and spilled on her new co-star, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and the rumours surrounding her marriage to Mauricio Umansky.

“I like her, you know, I’ve met her a couple of times now and I think she’s going to be just great. She’s very outgoing and confident. And I think that she, she’s very smart and she’s beautiful. I think that she’s going to be really good for the show,” Richards gushed. “You really have to be a strong, confident person. You know, it’s really hard coming into this group. I don’t know. I mean, I could say I totally get it, but I don’t because when I came into the show, you know, 11 years ago, we were all starting together for the first time. I can’t imagine what it feels like coming into this group of this, you know, show that’s successful all these years. And, you know, I mean, it must be so strange, so you really have to have a lot of confidence and, you know, be very opinionated and outspoken and not afraid to speak up.”

She added, “So I think she, she fits all that.”

But Richards also wanted to clear up one thing, the rumours regarding her 24-year marriage to Umansky.

“One thing I do know is we are not separated. We’ve never been separated. And there was a rumour about that too,” she said. “We are good and happy.”

Richards and Umansky tied the knot in 1996 and share three daughters together, Alexia, 24, Sophia, 20, and Portia, 12. Richards is also mom to Farrah, 31, from a previous marriage.

“RHOBH” will return to Slice in 2021.