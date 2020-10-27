Joni Mitchell Still ‘Struggling To Walk’ After Suffering Brain Aneurysm In 2015

Canadian-born musician Joni Mitchell reveals she’s still struggling to walk five years after a brain aneurysm.

The 76-year-old was taken to the hospital in March 2015 after being found unconscious at her home in Los Angeles. In a rare new interview with The Guardian, the “Big Yellow Taxi” singer – who contracted polio as a child – said she’s working to regain her health after losing the ability to speak and walk.

Mitchell told the newspaper: “You know what? I came back from polio, so here I am again, and struggling back. Just inching my way along. I’m showing slow improvement but moving forward.”

She added: “Once again I couldn’t walk. I had to learn how again. I couldn’t talk. Polio didn’t grab me like that, but the aneurysm took away a lot more, really. Took away my speech and my ability to walk. And, you know, I got my speech back quickly, but the walking I’m still struggling with. But I mean, I’m a fighter. I’ve got Irish blood! [long laugh] So you know, I knew, ‘Here I go again, another battle.’”

Joni Mitchell performs at the Community Center in Berkeley, Calif. on March 1, 1974. Photo: Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Speaking to director Cameron Crowe, the Saskatoon native admitted music has taken a back seat lately, so she can focus on her health: “I haven’t been writing recently. I haven’t been playing my guitar or the piano or anything. No, I’m just concentrating on getting my health back.”

The music icon – whose work has spanned the fields of folk, pop, rock and jazz – has maintained a low profile since the incident, but will be re-entering the music scene with a new five-disc box set featuring rare unreleased tracks recorded prior to her 1968 debut album, the David Crosby-produced Songs to a Seagull.

On Oct. 30, Mitchell will release Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967), which will include six hours of unreleased demos, live performances and radio broadcasts recorded during the intensely creative period leading up to her first album.

Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell playing an Appalachian dulcimer, 1971. (Photo by GAB Archive/Redferns)

With nearly four decades as a musician and lyricist behind her, she admitted she’d been critical of her earlier songs in the past.