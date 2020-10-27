‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Set To Welcome Back Live Studio Audience For First Time Since Pandemic

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is inviting a live audience back into the studio this week for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 40 in-studio audience members will join 70 members of a virtual audience, beginning on the show airing on Wednesday.

RELATED: Jason Sudeikis Doubles As A Cue Card Holder On ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Filming for “Ellen” will follow all health and safety protocols and COVID-19 guidelines, according to a rep for the talk show.

The live studio audience will join in just in time for the show’s annual Halloween Week.

“Ellen” will continue its traditions of scares, which includes sending executive producer Andy Lassner to a haunted house.

RELATED: ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Lets Go Of 3 Producers After ‘Toxic Workplace’ Reports, Promotes DJ tWitch

All November long, DeGeneres will be highlighting and thanking community leaders and first responders who have been essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The host will also be bringing back her 12 Days of Giveaways, beginning Monday, Nov. 23.

RELATED: ‘Lovecraft Country’ Star Jurnee Smollett Recalls The Time Her Mom Flirted With Chris Hemsworth On ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Upcoming talk show guests include stars like Melissa McCarthy, Khloe Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel, Magic Johnson, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Usher and Vince Vaughn.