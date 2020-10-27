Kathy Hilton Joins The Cast Of ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 11

Kyle Richards’ sister is officially joining the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” family.

On Tuesday, People reported that Kathy Hilton, the nothing of Paris Hilton, is joining the cast of the reality show’s upcoming 11th season alongside Richards.

Back in 2019, Richards was asked on “Watch What Happens Live” about the possibility of Hilton joining the cast following Lisa Vanderpump’s departure.

“I mean, I would be happy … I’ve had one sister on, why not have another sister on?” Richards said. “My sister Kathy is actually — people don’t know this, but she’s one the funniest people there is. She’s a practical joker and she’s very, very funny. So I think she would be an amazing Housewife, actually.”

Richards’ other sister Kim Richards appeared on “RHOBH” for five seasons.

In 2019, following rumours that Hilton might replace Vanderpump on the show, Andy Cohen said, “There’s no replacing Lisa.”

“RHOBH” season 11 will also see Real Coco founder Crystal Kung Minkoff joining the cast of the show.

News of the cast additions comes following the exits of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Denise Richards.