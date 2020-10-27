‘Northern Exposure’ Cast Virtually Reunites To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of Beloved Series

The “Northern Exposure” cast is back together again.

In honour of the cult classic series’ 30th anniversary, Rob Morrow, Janine Turner, Barry Corbin, Cynthia Geary and John Corbett virtually reunited for this week’s Vulture Festival.

And during the panel, the cast got reminiscent about their time on the series.

“Your chance of having a hit television is probably as good as your chance of going to space and circling Earth,” Corbin said. “The casting fit, the location fit, the music fit. Everything fit.”

He added, “When you can get that group together to like a show, that was magical.”

“Northern Exposure” followed a New York City doctor as he tries to get used to small-town life, the show was known for its quirky surrealism and eccentric characters.

The series ran between 1990 to 1995 and took home two Best Television Series – Drama Golden Globes.