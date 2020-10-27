David Hasselhoff Wants Help From Fans To Make Heavy Metal Video

David Hasselhoff is ready to rock with a brand new heavy metal song.

RELATED: David Hasselhoff Wants To ‘Open Your Eyes’ To Media Lies In New Music Video

The former “Baywatch” star has teamed up with Austrian metal duo CueStack for a song titled, “Through the Night”.

Hasselhoff, 68, has shared his love for heavy metal in the past, citing bands like Metallica and Iron Maiden as influences.

“Yes, we actually made a metal song with David Hasselhoff,” says CueStack’s Martin Kames in the “first look” video.

The Hoff can also be seen singing in metal style.

RELATED: David Hasselhoff To Release Album Of Covers With Help From Ministry, A Flock Of Seagulls, And More

Now Hasselhoff needs the help of his loyal fans to give the song the video that it deserves.

The actor and CueStack are asking fans to support a Kickstarter campaign that will help “to turn their retro Sci-Fi/Cyberpunk vision into reality”.

The money that is raised will go into making the music video, as well as an accompanying making-of documentary.

RELATED: David Hasselhoff Dishes On New Album: ‘I’m Doing Some Heavy Metal Songs’

Hoff fans can also pre-order a “Through the Night” box set that includes a digipak CD, an eight-page booklet, printed autograph card, poster, baseball cap and custom leather bracelet.