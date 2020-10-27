Demi Lovato To Host 2020 People’s Choice Awards

Demi Lovato is dressing up for hosting duties.

The songstress has been announced as the 2020 People’s Choice Awards host. The “I Love Me” singer is a five-time People’s Choice Award-winner. She has received 12 nominations across categories such as Favourite Female Artist and Favourite Music Fan Following.

“Demi Lovato is an international icon and we cannot wait for her to host the 2020 ‘E! People’s Choice Awards,’” said Jen Neal, General Manager, E! News, Live Events and Lifestyle Digital. “Her authentic presence and dynamic talents will make for an unforgettable night.

It has been a busy year for Lovato, who debuted her ballad “Anyone” during the Grammy Awards. She subsequently performed the U.S. national anthem at Super Bowl LIV.

The 2020 People’s Choice Awards are brought to you by E! and broadcasts live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday, Nov. 15. The ceremony kicks off at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.