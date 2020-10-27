Matthew McConaughey Recalls Meeting Wife Camila Alves For The First Time In New Interview With Oprah

By Sarah Curran.

Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey — The Oprah Conversation

Matthew McConaughey is looking back on the moment he first met his wife Camila Alves in a new interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The actor sat down with the talk show icon to discuss his new memoir Greenlights during an episode of Apple TV+’s “The Oprah Conversation”.

In a clip from the interview, which was shared with People, McConaughey recalls his instant connection with Alves upon meeting the stunning model back in 2006.

MatthewMc Conaughey and Oprah
MatthewMc Conaughey and Oprah — The Oprah Conversation

Remembering how he “immediately wanted to take her out,” the star of “The Gentlemen” told Winfrey, “I didn’t say, ‘Who is that.’ I said, ‘What is that.'”

He continued, “We had a great connection. I spoke better Spanish and Portuguese that night than I have since, you know what I mean?”

Winfrey laughed, “You pulled it out,” to which McConaughey agreed, “Well, it came from somewhere, thank you.”

McConaughey and Alves tied the knot in 2012 and now share three children together, Levi, 12, Vida, 10, and Livingston, 8.

“The Oprah Conversation” featuring McConaughey premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 12:00am ET, exclusively on Apple TV+.

