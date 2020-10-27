Jon Stewart Returns To Anchor’s Chair For Apple TV+ Current Events Series

Jon Stewart is bringing his news take to Apple TV+.

Stewart’s time on “The Daily Show” expired in 2015. Fast-forward five years and the television personality is revving for a comeback. Stewart will debut a new current events series as part of his expansive multi-year deal with Apple TV+, per The Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED: Jon Stewart Jokes With Desus & Mero About Awful Zoom Meetings

The untitled program will boast hour-long, single-subject episodes. Stewart will serve as an executive producer on the show alongside longtime manager James Dixon and former HBO chief Richard Plepler. No showrunner has been announced. Apple is expected to offer a companion podcast.

Stewart was a fan favourite and critical darling, earning 20 Emmy Awards during his nearly two-decade stint with Comedy Central.

RELATED: Jon Stewart Calls Donald Trump ‘Meth-Head Nixon’ On ‘The View’

Stewart and his Busboy Productions will have a first-look deal, a condition for the new deal, for other projects to be developed and produced for Apple TV+.