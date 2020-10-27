Justin Bieber Debuts Stripped-Down Version Of ‘Lonely’

Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” is getting a remix.

In a new acoustic performance of the hit track, the pair debut a stripped-down version and a new music video.

The new clip is directed Jake Schreier, the same person who directed the original music video starring Bieber, Blanco and Jacob Tremblay playing a young Bieber.

But this time, the setup is simple with Blanco at the piano and Bieber at his mic.

“Everybody knows my past now/Like my house was always made of glass/And maybe that’s the price you pay/For the money and fame at an early age,” he croons. “And everybody saw me sick/And it felt like no one gave a shit/They criticized the things I did as an idiot kid.”

The acoustic performance follows Bieber’s premiere of the track on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”, where he also performed “Holy” with Chance The Rapper.