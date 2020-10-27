Captain America’s Inspiring ‘Avengers Endgame’ Speech Anchors Viral Voting Video

One week ahead of the U.S. presidential election, a new video encouraging Americans to vote has gone viral — thanks to the inspiring voiceover courtesy of Captain America.

The video features footage of scenes from life during the Trump administration, including mask-wearing family members communicating from behind glass, Trump’s infamous Bible-holding stunt, and torch-bearing white supremacists marching.

“Five years ago, we lost. All of us,” says Chris Evans’ Cap in a voiceover of his “Avengers: Endgame” speech, his words eerily prescient when applied to the upcoming election and the ongoing pandemic.

“We lost friends. We lost family. We lost a part of ourselves. Today, we have a chance to take it all back,” Cap continues as the visuals change to footage of Joe Biden.

“You know your teams, you know your missions,” the voiceover concludes. “Get the stones, get them back. One round trip each. No mistakes. No do-overs. Most of us are going somewhere we know, that doesn’t mean we should know what to expect. Be careful. Look out for each other. This is the fight of our lives. And we’re going win. Whatever it takes. Good luck.”

Director Kevin Smith shared the video on Twitter, wondering if anyone had “any idea where this Marvel-ous piece of editing came from?”

Meanwhile, an actual Avenger joined in, with Mark “Hulk” Ruffalo also sharing the video on Twitter.

“Wow!!!” he wrote. “This is amazing!! spread it fast.”

In addition, the Russo brothers — who directed both “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” retweeted the video, while “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn also weighed in.