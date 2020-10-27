Sharon Osbourne Reveals Fraudster ‘Maxed Out’ Her And Ozzy’s Credit Cards

On Tuesday’s edition of Global‘s “The Talk” , Sharon Osbourne was discussing the recent robbery of Conan O’Brien’s talk show set after a burglar broke into L.A.’s Largo at Coronet nightclub, where he’s been filming “Conan”.

“That’s so wrong, you know what, he’s trying to give everyone some entertainment to make people feel as normal as possible. A little fun at the end of every day, it’s wrong,” Osbourne declared before offering her own personal story of being ripped off.

“But I’ll tell you what else is wrong. It’s my Kelly’s birthday today, I went out last night to pick up her gift. I give my credit card and they come back and say, ‘Do you have another card? It didn’t go through.’ I say, ‘Just try it again.’ Still didn’t go through… I hand them Ozzy’s,” she said. “Then, they come back and go, ‘Do you have another one? It didn’t go through.'”

The reason why neither of their cards worked, she explained, was because somebody else had used them fraudulently.

“Someone rang up charges and maxed out Ozzy’s card and my card,” she continued.

“I called through to the credit card company and they go, ‘No, no, no, you’re maxed out, so is Ozzy.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t go to that store, or to that store.'”

Osbourne’s co-host Eve then asked, “So wait, it was fraud?”

“Yeah,” Osbourne confirmed.

