Lady Gaga Makes A Statement With Viral Voting Video

By Aynslee Darmon.

Lady Gaga. Photo: Getty Images
Leave it to Lady Gaga to make a fashion statement while doing her civic duty.

The superstar, 34, cast her vote on Tuesday, ahead of the U.S. presidential election, and shared an epic video of herself doing so.

And she kept things Gaga-casual while dropping off her mail-in ballot in an oversized grey sweatshirt, jet black sunglasses, a face mask and shimmering, metallic pink, thigh-high platform boots. “Babylon” from her latest album, Chromatica, played in the background.

“Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness,” she captioned the clip shared to social media.

Gaga has been very vocal about the importance of voting on social media, sharing a steady stream of content.

“Ballot’s here! And it’s #VoteEarlyDay! Today’s the perfect day to join the 46 million people who have already cast their ballots in the 2020 election,” she captioned a recent post. “Check out http://VoteEarlyDay.org to make your plan to vote early now!”

“I know this is cheesy…but http://ladygaga.turbovote.org is easy. This is my new single,” she added in another post. “Don’t give up ….it’s important your voice is heard!”

The U.S. election takes place on Nov. 3.

