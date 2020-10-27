Live-Action ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Series In Development At Netflix

One of the world’s most popular video games is being adapted for the screen — again.

The Wrap reports that Netflix is in the midst of developing a live-action series based on “Assassin’s Creed”, which was brought to the screen in 2016. In that iteration, Michael Fassbender portrayed protagonist Callum Lynch, who was able to go back in time through the memories of his ancestor, Aguilar de Nerha, in order to gain the skills of Master Assassin and bring down a secret society of Templars.

The project is the latest to emerge from a deal between Netflix and Ubisoft, which produces the video game, and will allow both companies to “tap into the iconic video game’s trove of dynamic stories with global mass appeal for adaptations of live-action, animated, and anime series.”

RELATED: Michael Fassbender Leaps Into Action In First ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Trailer

“We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that ‘Assassin’s Creed’ is beloved for,” Peter Friedlander, vice president of original series at Netflix, said in a statement. “From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.”

Added Jason Altman, head of Ubisoft film and television: “For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise. We’re thrilled to create an ‘Assassin’s Creed’ series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ universe.”

RELATED: Michael Fassbender Goes Scruffy In New Photos From ‘Assassin’s Creed’ And ‘Macbeth’

In addition to “Assassin’s Creed”, Ubisoft and Netflix are also teaming up on the movies “Tom Clancy’s The Division” and “Beyond Good & Evil”, along with a fourth season of “Rabbids Invasion”.