Diane Keaton & Jeremy Irons Shine In New Trailer For ‘Love, Weddings & Other Disasters’

Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons prove you’re never too old to be struck by Cupid’s arrow in a new trailer for upcoming rom-com “Love, Weddings & Other Disasters”.

Irons plays a famed caterer who is set up on a blind date with Keaton’s character, who is literally blind — and is also a photographer.

Their lives wind up becoming intertwined with those of a wedding planner (former “Lost” star Maggie Grace) and a tour bus guide (Andrew Bachelor).

“Maggie Grace (“Taken”) and Oscar winners Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons lead this warmhearted romantic comedy,” reads the film’s official synopsis.

“With a couple’s impending wedding as the backdrop, ‘Love, Weddings & Other Disasters’ weaves multiple storylines as it follows the search for love by a colourful group of characters, including an inexperienced wedding planner (Grace) nicknamed ‘The Wedding Trasher’; a fussy celebrity caterer (Irons); his blind date (Keaton); and a tour-bus guide (Bachelor) looking for his Cinderella,” the synopsis continues. “How their lives and loves intersect is half the fun in this film that proves romance is alive and well… and as crazy as ever!”