Sneak Peek: Tamar Braxton Makes 1st TV Appearance Since Attempted Suicide, Addresses Ex’s Domestic Violence Allegations

On Wednesday, Tamar Braxton will appear on “Tamron Hall”, marking her first television interview since she was rushed to hospitalized after an overdose prescription pills in what was initially reported to be an attempted suicide.

In a sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode, Braxton addresses allegations made by her former fiancé David Adefeso, who filed a restraining order against Braxton and claimed he was the victim of domestic violence.

In the clip, Braxton denies Adefeso’s claims. “I am a survivor of a domestic violence relationship. And not at any point was David and I in an abusive relationship,” she said.

“No, let me tell you something that I loved David,” Braxton said of her ex, who was the one who called 911 after finding her unresponsive.

“He was my best friend,” she continued. “He was an amazing, amazing partner. He was my son’s best friend as well, they were best friends. And it’s just so hard because through everything else I expected from him. Now, I have to be real with myself. Is he acting like this because he found me the way that he found me? Probably. I don’t know.”

In a statement he gave to People last month, Adefeso shared his hopes for Braxton’s “mental and emotional stability,” and insisted he was “the victim in this situation.”

He added: “As I document in the filing, I am actually the victim of domestic abuse. One in seven men experience severe physical violence, yet it remains a silent epidemic. As humiliating as this is, I must speak out for my own truth and others who do not have a platform.”

The full interview can be seen on Wednesday’s edition of “Tamron Hall”.