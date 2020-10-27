‘The Voice’: Olivia Reyes Dazzles The Coaches With Harry Styles Cover In Blind Audition

Olivia Reyes showed off her pure and powerful voice during her blind audition on Tuesday’s edition of “The Voice”.

Taking to the stage, the 19-year-old singer unleashed a gorgeous cover of Harry Styles’ “Falling”, which caused the chairs of coaches John Legend and Gwen Stefani to swivel around.

According to Reyes, she owed it all to family friend and musical mentor Jermaine Paul — who, faithful viewers of “The Voice” will recall, won the show’s second season under the tutelage of coach Blake Shelton.

“If [Paul] told you to listen to me at all, you have a great opportunity to work with a girl who has written and sang one of the No. 1-selling albums of all time,” Shelton told Reyes, attempting to lure her onto his fiancée’s team.

Legend jokingly wished that wife Chrissy Teigen were on the set so she could make a case for his team, but realized she might not be on his side.

“I would call Chrissy in, but she would tell you to go with Kelly,” he quipped.

Clarkson, however, declared it her duty to “stand in for Chrissy right now,” and told Reyes: “I will say you also have an EGOT winner to choose,” Clarkson said about Legend, winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. “So he’s obviously talented as well.”

Clarkson made a compelling argument; Reyes joined Legend’s team.